The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Hollywood news of the day. From BTS' Jungkook deleting all his posts from Instagram to photograher denying clicking 's picture used as evidence, here's a look at the top trending Hollywood news today.

BTS: Jungkook features in J-Hope's IG story after removing all Instagram posts

BTS is one of the most loved bands. ARMY really love and respect them. Now, the fans what a bit concerned when Jungkook deleted all posts Instagram account. They were worried for his safety and health. Now, they were relieved when Jungkook featured in J-Hope's IG story. J-Hope shared a video in which Jungkook's voice can be heard in the background as they eat food. He says, "Even when I take pictures of food, there's nothing I do with it." So the ARMY is taking the video as a way of J-Hope showing them that all is well with Jungkook.

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae Joon welcome home a baby boy

K-Drama lovers known actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae Joon from shows like The Heirs and Twenty Five Twenty One. The couple who got married in January 2022 are blessed with their first child, a baby boy. The actress' agency Salt Entertainment informed fans that the child was born in a medical institution in Seoul. The actress has done shows like The Heirs and The Doctors in the past. Her movies like The Royal Tailor (2014) and The Call are also very famous.

Elon Musk snapped on a date with 27-year-old girlfriend Natasha Bassett

Elon Musk grabbed headlines when his chats with were leaked amidst the Aquaman 2 actress's defamation trial against Johnny Depp. And now, Elon Musk has grabbed headlines for reportedly dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett. The SpaceX and Tesla Motors founder's pictures are all over the internet right now.

Photographer denies clicking Johnny’s pic used as evidence

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s public defamation trial came to an end last Friday. Both the parties were accused during the long trial. There were many things produced in court as evidence by either parties. Now, a photograph was shared in court which showed Johnny with a bruised eye. It was used as evidence to show that Amber had abused him. It was apparently taken during their troubled honeymoon in Singapore in 2015.