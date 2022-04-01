Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook praised by Omar Apollo, Chris Rock reacts to fan cursing Will Smith and more

Hollywood never has a dull day, does it? Celebrities are always making it to the headlines for several reasons and well, their fans are always excited to know all the juicy gossip. As the day inches close to its end, here is a quick recap of all that happened in Hollywood today. Among the big newsmakers, we have BTS member Jungkook who got a shout out from American singer Omar Apollo. The Chris Rock-Will Smith saga still seems to be the hot topic of discussion in Hollywood. Sylvester Stallone's heartfelt note to friend Bruce Willis has touched many. Scroll to get all the deets. Also Read - BTS: ARMY asks Jungkook to choose between two female leads from Twenty-Five Twenty-One; know his pick

American musician praises Omar Apollo

Just yesterday, BTS member Jungkook who is under quarantine shared a screenshot of the song he was listening to. It was Invincible by Omar Apollo and Daniel Caeser. Responding to this, Omar Apollo commented, "love him supporting a gay". This called for a reaction from BTS ARMY who heaped praises on Jungkook.

love him supporting a gay https://t.co/81uyjTeagI — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) April 1, 2022

, and others mourn Patrick Demarchelier's demise

French photographer who was known for clicking the best portraits of Princess Diana, Patrick Demarchelier, passed away at the age of 78. Many including Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and others took to social media to mourn his death.

Sylvester Stallone shares a note to Bruce Willis

It was just yesterday that the reports of Die Hard actor Bruce Willis retiring from acting due to his health conditions had made it to the headlines. Today, Sylvester Stallone shared a touching note for him. He wrote, "We go back a long way , praying for the best for you and your wonderful family …"

Chris Rock responds to a fan who cursed Will Smith

After the slap incident at Oscars 2022, Chris Rock performed at standup show in Boston. As reported by PEOPLE, during the second show, someone from the audience screamed 'f*ck Will Smith'. To this, Chris Rock reacted, "No, no, no, no, no…".

Squid Game's Jung Ho-Yeon to feature in The Weeknd's music video

Netflix's show Squid Game became popular across the globe. And the stars too received worldwide recognition. Now, as per the reports, Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon is all set to feature in the next music video of The Weeknd titled Out of Time.