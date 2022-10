Your daily dose of top Hollywood News is here. Every day, many celebrities from the glamorous world of Hollywood make it to the headlines. Among the big newsmakers of the day today, we have celebrities like BTS member Jimin, , , , Jennifer Aniston and many more. These celebrities remained to rule the headlines for various reasons. So without any further ado, here's taking a look at all the top updates straight from Hollywood. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio getting really serious about Gigi Hadid, Tom Hanks' first novel and more

BTS member Jimin's birthday celebrations

On the 13th of October, K-pop boy band BTS member Jimin will celebrate his 28th birthday. For the same, BTS ARMY has gone all out to make it special. From organising a fundraiser to a food drive, fans are doing everything to make the day memorable for Jimin.

Has Justin Bieber and Kanye West's friendship ended?

As reported by TMZ, Justin Bieber has decided to end his friendship with rapper and 's ex-husband Kanye West. It is following the nasty comment made by Kanye West in which he called Hailey Bieber "nose job Hailey Baldloose". The post has now been allegedly deleted.

Will Fawad Khan return to Ms Marvel?

As reported by Variety, Fawad Khan has revealed that he won't be returning to the season 2 of Ms Marvel. He mentioned that the character has come to an end. Ohh no!

Tom Cruise to shoot in space?

As reported by NY Post, Tom Cruise's next film may have him shooting in outer space. He has reportedly teamed with Doug Liman for a project that will fulfill Tom's dream to shoot in space.

Jennifer Aniston gives an update on The Morning Show season 3

The FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston got everyone's attention with The Morning Show. Now the third season is in the making. The actress shared quite a few pictures and videos from the sets of the show and shared an update that the shoot is half done.