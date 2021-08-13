Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM reveals he is envious of Jin, Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears steps down from conservatorship and more

As the day concludes and you must be gearing up to enjoy the weekend, we take you through the highlights of what happened today in the western side of the world. This time the list dominated by the news of Bangtan Boys and Britney spears. While BTS member revealed RM aka Kim Namjoon that he envious of Jim, ' father Jamie Spears has officially stepped down from conservatorship officially. So, let's meet the Hollywood newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: BTS' Jin to become an uncle, Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance, Dwayne Johnson to not be a part of Fast & Furious and more

BTS' RM reveals he is envious of Jin Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Britney Spears posts topless video, Chrissy Teigen shows scars post breast implants removal, BTS' RM confesses he was jealous of Suga and more

BTS members often interact with fans of on Weverse app and their interaction give us some interesting insights about the band. RM, who was recently interacting with ARMY, was asked by a fan that what he did today, to which he replied that he worked on shoulders today at the gym. He later said, "I envy/ am jealous of Jin." For the unversed, Jin has broad shoulders for which he receives praises from fans as well as band members. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' heart-winning reply as ARMY demands military service exemption, Kanye West admits losing family amidst divorce with Kim Kardashian and more

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears steps down from conservatorship

Britney Spears is finally free as her father has officially stepped down from conservatorship. Announcing his resignation from Britney Spears’ conservatorship as per We Got This Covered, Jamie Spears’ appeal read, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate under Probate Code section 2650. And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.” It further reads, “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

ARMY trends CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK on Twitter for THESE reasons

The handsome hunk and BTS member Jungkook has achieved some great milestones in recent times. To start with his Euphoria song, it became the only Korean track to have spent about 75 weeks on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. Apart from that, ARMY is also proud of the fact that Jungkook has been named on Billboard Japan Hot 100 Composers Chart for composing Film Out. This is his 18th week on the chart. Well, due to these reasons, ARMY has trended CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK on Twitter, which he thorough deserved.

doesn’t want his daughter to be a singer

The Shape of You maker and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica in August last year. The singer is reluctant that his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran follows in her father's footsteps and become a musician because he worries any songs she released would always be compared to his back tracks. Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, Sheeran said: "I think it's from being in the music industry - I'm like, 'I would not wish this on my child.' I would hate for her to be known as my daughter rather than just Lyra, I want her to have own identity."

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears REACTS to Jamie Spears' decision

Just like Britney even her mother Lynne is happy to see her daughter coming out of conservatorship as she shared a statement through lawyers, which read, "Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down. Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment".