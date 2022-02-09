Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS star Jimin receives Honorary Diploma, Kanye West in 'open relationship' with Julia Fox and more

As the day comes to an end, here is your dose of Hollywood news. Celebrities like , Julia Fox, , , BTS band member Jimin, , and remained to be the top newsmakers of the day. Kanye West and Julia Fox's alleged relationship once again grabbed fans' attention. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance at Marry Me premiere became the talk topic of the town. BTS member Jimin received Honorary Diploma and that got fans excited. Need to know in detail? Scroll on. Also Read - BTS: Jimin spends night binge-watching his favourite movie The Notebook for the 7th time; concerned ARMY has some advice for him – read tweets

BTS member Jimin receives Honorary Diploma from Busan High School of Arts

BTS ARMY could not keep calm and started trending 'Congratulations Jimin' as it got revealed that the member of the band will be recieving a honorary diploma from Busan High School of Arts. A tweet made by a fan read, "Busan High School of Arts is hosting a graduation ceremony today, from where Jimin graduated and Jimin will receive an honorary diploma. His father will be the one accepting and receiving the diploma on his behalf White heart Big Congratulations Jimin, His Dad must be so Proud of him."

Kanye West and Julia Fox in open relationship?

Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship is leaving everyone whispering. Their romance is grabbing eyeballs as Kanye is amidst a divorce with . A source has now revealed to Page Six that Kanye and Julia are in an open relationship. The source said, "Kanye is busy. He has his album. He's got a million things going on work-wise. He designs, he produces, all of that takes time. And he is dealing with his divorce."

Ben Affleck supports Jennifer Lopez at Marry Me premiere

Ben Affleck did not just attend the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me in LA but also left all the fans gushing by indulging in PDA with his lady love. The pictures have gone viral on social media and fans cannot stop rooting for Bennifer.

Caitlyn Jenner updates on Kylie Jenner's baby

Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she has met Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's newborn baby boy. On Good Morning Britain, Caitlyn said that baby and mother both are doing gread. And also added, "The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they're great."

Ed Sheeran and confirm next collaboration

Ahead of Brit Awards 2022, Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran confirmed that he is soon going to be collaborating with his friend Taylor Swift. The announcement of the project and deets are going to be out on Friday.

Kim Kardashian reveals what led to divorce with Kanye West

In an interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian shared how she did things to make others happy. And changes came when she decided to do what makes her happy. She was quoted saying, "For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," further adding "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."