It is time to take a recap of all the happenings from the world of Hollywood. Many celebrities turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. Starting with, K-pop boy band BTS' member Suga recovering fully after testing Covid-19 positive. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the third highest grosser among Hollywood films in India, after Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). BTS' V and also turned out to be the newsmakers of the day.

BTS member Taehyung aka V has created a new record that will make ARMY very happy. Also Read - Happy birthday Jisoo: From being a picky eater to starring with Lee Minho in an ad – these 5 unknown facts of the Blackpink star will blow your mind

BTS' Jin takes to Weverse to express shock on the price of pajamas designed by him; fans say let JinHit Entertainment take over HYBE.

BigHit entertainment announced BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi's full recovery from COVID a couple of hours ago. And now, BTS ARMY is manifesting RM (Kim Namjoon) and Jin (Kim Seokjin)'s recovery as well.

Spider-Man perched at No. 3 spot among all Hollywood films ever released in India

In just 18 days since its theatrical release, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', with Tom Holland and Zendaya playing the lead roles, has become the third highest grosser among Hollywood films in India, after 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019) and 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018). Till date, the film, which has globally surpassed the $1-billion-mark, has grossed Rs 259.67 crore in India, netting Rs 202.34 crore after tax. That makes it No. 3 among all films released in India in 2021, after 's 'Pushpa: The Rise' and the -led ' '.

Alec Baldwin shares his 2022 goals following 'Rust' tragedy

Hollywood veteran star Alec Baldwin has reflected on the "worst situation" regarding Halyna Hutchins' death on the sets of the movie 'Rust' and how he plans to leave "negativity" behind in 2022. He said, "I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins. I'm not afraid to say that, and to couch that in some euphemisms - somebody died very tragically. And I've gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It's just incredible. This has been surely the worst situation I've ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do."