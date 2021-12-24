BTS SUGA has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the most disappointing news before Christmas. He spent many days in the US as he had many personal engagements. The good part is that he is asymptomatic and has not contacted other BTS members. The OST Christmas Tree from the show Our Beloved Summer has released. The song is sung by Kim Taehyung aka V. It is trending on Billboard Trending Songs as expected. A fourth alleged victim has spoken up against Sex And The City star Chris Noth saying that he molested her in an apartment. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given fans a pic of their baby girl, Lilibet Diana on Christmas. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - BTS SUGA tests positive for COVID-19: From depression to a painful torn shoulder, times Min Yoongi fought health setbacks to emerge stronger

Shocking! Fourth alleged victim of Chris Noth speaks up

Sex And The City star Chris Noth is caught in the middle of a burning #MeToo scandal. His alleged fourth victim singer and composer Lisa Gentile has revealed a shocking incident that took place in 2002. She said in a press conference that he groped her in his apartment and his behaviour worsened when she did not give in. She said, "Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt. I was trying to get him to stop."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give us a glimpse of daughter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally given fans a glimpse of their baby girl, Lilibet Diana. In the pic, we can see their two-year-old son, Archie Harrison as well. The couple will be spending X'Mas at their home in California. They did not divulge much of their plans.

