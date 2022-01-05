It is time to take a recap of all the happenings from the world of Hollywood. Many celebrities turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. Starting with, K-pop boy band BTS' member V aka Kim Taehyung being jealous of those who are familiar with Matt Maltese's songs before him. Meanwhile, as shared an exclusive still from his next hollywood biggie Death on the Nile, his costar responded to him with all hearts. Hindi teaser of the Doctor Strange sequel - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and also became the newsmakers of the day. Read on to know more. Also Read - BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin fully recover from COVID-19; ARMYs beam with joy, calls it the best news ever

BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung 'jealous' of those familiar with Matt Maltese's songs before him; ARMY comes to the rescue with recommendations

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung just discovered English singer-songwriter, Matt Maltese. He shared his favourite song by the artist and said that he is jealous of people who knew him already. ARMY who has been listening to Matt Maltese for years have come to his rescue with recommendations. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung 'jealous' of those familiar with Matt Maltese's songs before him; ARMY comes to the rescue with recommendations

Read the full story here: BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung 'jealous' of those familiar with Matt Maltese's songs before him; ARMY comes to the rescue with recommendations Also Read - BTS Aesthetics: Korean ARMY spills the beans on the FIRST in-person visual impact of Bangtan Boys and it's surprising – view pics

BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin fully recover from COVID-19; ARMYs beam with joy, calls it the best news ever

The South Korean pop band BTS members RM and Jin have finally fully recovered from Covid-19. After Suga, now RM and Jin have been released from quarantine. The BigHit Music recently announced the good news on Tuesday. RM and Jin, who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 25 were released from quarantine at 12 pm on 4 January 2022.

Read the full story here: BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin fully recover from COVID-19; ARMYs beam with joy, calls it the best news ever

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Hindi teaser casts a distorting spell

The Hindi teaser of the 'Doctor Strange' sequel - 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' - was released recently and it promises the next big multiverse film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It shows two versions of Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme and his evil counterpart Defender Strange. The film picks up directly after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as Doctor Strange distorts the multiverse after Tom Holland's Peter Parker requests him to perform a ritual which will lead everyone to forget about him. However, the multiple is ripped apart as the spell goes wrong. The teaser suggests that the multiverse will get warped after the same ritual.

Gal Gadot drops a heart on Ali Fazal's 'Death On The Nile' post

Actor Ali Fazal's post about his upcoming film 'Death On The Nile' received a sweet reaction from Hollywood star Gal Gadot. Ali shared a picture on Instagram from the film. In the image, he is seen standing next to Gadot looking dapper in a white blazer paired with a white shirt, black bow and pants. He is seen holding a champagne glass while Gadot looks every inch gorgeous as she sports an all-white gown. Reading the caption, Gadot dropped a heart on the comment section.

Jimmy Fallon tested positive for Covid over festive period

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon has revealed he tested positive for Covid over the festive period, but he was "lucky enough" to only show "mild" symptoms. Fallon wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job - and also thanks for putting me in the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news."