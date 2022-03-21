Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS V recalls Taechwita from Muster Sowoozoo, Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck to buy USD 50 million home and more

We are back with your daily dose of Hollywood news. BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V kept ARMY busy as he shared a throwback picture of Taechwita from Muster Sowozoo. Amidst reports of and moving in together, the buzz is that the couple is planning to invest in a luxurious home. 's new girlfriend Chaney Jones has now reacted to the social media comparisons to . For more detailed dope from Hollywood, scroll on! Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Jungkook and V's dance on Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi goes viral, Kanye West’s Instagram account temporarily suspended and more

BTS V recalls Taechwita from Muster Sowoozoo

On Instagram, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V shared a throwback picture of Taechwita from Muster Sowoozoo. The picture has him in his get-up, with a beard and white shirt. As soon as he shared the image, fans (known as ARMY) went bonkers and made his post go viral.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning to invest in property?

Of late, rumours have been that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to move in together. Amidst this, reports now suggest that the couple is planning to invest a hefty amount in the luxurious property. According to a report in TMZ, Bennifer is finalising a property in Escrow that is reportedly worth a whopping USD 50 million.

Kanye West's new GF Chaney Jones responds to comparisons to Kim Kardashian

Chaney Jones who is supposedly Kanye West's new love interest has finally broken silence on comparisons to rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardshian. When asked if she sees any resemblance to Kim, Jones told TMZ, "No, not really." She also stated that Kanye and her don't talk about Kim.

is the new Wolverine?

Recently, rumours had it that the Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has joined MCU as the new Wolverine. However, the actor has denied all the reports. He spoke about the same on The Tonight Show Starring and stated that there is no truth behind the rumours.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are high on PDA

A few pictures of the brand new couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their way to the internet. The couple can be seen kissing and hugging as Pete came to pick Kim at the airport.