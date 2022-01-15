Here is our Hollywood recap of the day. BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V and his pet, Yeontan took over Twitter trends. He posted an incredibly cute video where he is seen kissing his pet Pomeranian. Jin also ended his dry spell on social media gifting cute pics to ARMY. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now engaged. The rapper proposed to her with a 400K ring. She wrote about how they drank each other’s blood after the engagement. Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke to Vanity Fair about the Oscar comment involving an Aussie journo. Here is a lowdown.. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas OPENS UP about her heated exchange with an Aussie journo who questioned her qualification for announcing Oscar nominations

BTS member Kim Taehyung's pet Yeontan rules over Twitter

BTS V posted a couple of Insta stories with his darling pet, Yeontan. In the video, we can see Kim Taehyung sitting on the floor while Tannie is on a bed. The pet obeys all the commands given by V. The highlight is the kiss shared by the adorable pet owner and his pooch. Fans went gaga over the video. Everyone was wondering if they could exchange places with the dog. In 2021, V revealed that Tannie had been battling health issues but bore all the pain quietly. He said he only prayed for his pet's good health.

BTS Jin poses from a strawberry farm

Kim Seokjin ended the Instagram drought by posting pics from his uncle's strawberry farm. The other members left comments on the same. Dressed in a long overcoat, he looked too cute.

Machine Gun Kelly proposes to Megan Fox with 400K ring

Transformers actress Megan Fox is now engaged to her rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. He proposed to her with a 400K ring that was designed by Stephen Webster and him. The actress revealed that they drank each other's blood. She has three kids from her first husband, Brian Austin Green. She wrote, "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

Priyanka Chopra gets candid on the Oscar comment

All of us remember how Priyanka Chopra Jonas got mad when an Australian journalist questioned the achievements of Nick Jonas and her to host the Oscar ceremony. She has told Vanity Fair, "I usually don't get mad, but that just pissed me off." Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she is unfazed by such negativity. She further said, "I'll be mad, I'll be angry, I'll be annoyed. I'll speak about it to my family. I might cry a little bit, but it doesn't change my relationship with my work and what my actual quest is. My quest is not people's opinions. My quest is my job."