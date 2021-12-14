It's that time of the day when we present to you our trending Hollywood news today. BTS, , Park So Dam, , Naomie Harris and others are a part of our top Hollywood news today. So read on to know more about today’s Hollywood newsmakers. Also Read - BTS X Tip Tip Barsa Paani: Bangtan Boys' swag on Katrina Kaif's song is on point in this ARMY edit – watch FUN video

Edited video of BTS boys grooving on Tip Tip Barsa Paani surfaces

In a new edited video, we can see the BTS boys grooving on Tip Tip Barsa Paani. It's actually an an old video when BTS had been rehearsing for their Festa performance back in 2015.

Read the full story here: Edited video of BTS boys grooving on Tip Tip Barsa Paani surfaces

James Bond actor Naomie Harris opens up about her #MeToo story

Oscar-nominated British actress Naomie Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise, recently revealed that a "huge, huge star" groped her during an audition. Although she refused to name the perpetrator but was left aghast when nobody in the audition room said anything to the man. The actor put his hand up her skirt during the read-through, "What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was - he is - such a huge star. That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was," Naomie told the Mail.

Parasite actor Park So Dam undergoes immediate surgery after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid

Parasite actor Park So Dam underwent a surgery after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid. Her agency Artist Company released a statement which read, “Actress Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer from her regular health examination, and she completed surgery following the doctor’s recommendation. As the long-awaited “Special Delivery” is soon premiering, actress Park So Dam is very disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have waited and shown support. Although actress Park So Dam cannot participate in “Special Delivery” promotions, she is cheering on the “Special Delivery” premiere.”

Eva Longoria opens up on why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Eva Longoria revealed that her family follows the Mexican custom of celebrating the event the night before. “We don’t really do the Christmas morning, like, wait for Santa or, like, somehow Santa came at 2:00 p.m. and here are all the presents,” said the actress.

Golden Globes 2022 nominations announced

On Monday, Golden Globes nominees were announced. The complete list of nominations is below: In the best picture category, Belfast, CODA, Dune, King Richard, and The Power of the Dog are pitted against each other.

(With inputs from IANS)