BTS' V breaks massive records after Instagram debut

After reaching 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes, V has now surpassed 25 million mark on Instagram within a week. Now, that is what you call being a famous celeb.

Read the full story here: BTS' V breaks massive records after Instagram debut

Kate Winslet felt 'disappointed' after lovemaking sequence with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic

Kate Winslet has opened up about her lovemaking scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. She has revealed that he is ‘very good with sex advice’ and he also shared ideas that have worked really well for her.

Read the full story here: Kate Winslet felt 'disappointed' after lovemaking sequence with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer: Full of action, adventure, magic

The trailer of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', which was recently released, is high on drama, adventure and the obvious element of magic. The video first shows a much older Dumbledore, before cutting back to younger days of the wizard essayed by .

Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee's 'Chakraverse' NFT collection to release on Dec 27

The 'Chakraverse' NFT collection, inspired by comics legend Stan Lee's Indian superhero 'Chakra The Invincible', will be launched on December 27 and will close on December 30. The move will introduce NFTs simultaneously into the global NFT ecosystem in the US, India, and around the world. As a part of this collection, an exclusive collectible series of 7,000 unique generative 'Chakraverse' art pieces based on the characters from the comics will be up for auction.

Kevin Spacey marked safe from testifying in deposition about sexual partners

The request of Anthony Rapp's attorneys to question actor Kevin Spacey about his sexual partners or allegations against him from anonymous accusers, has been turned down by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan. The actor legal representatives argued that it would be improper for Rapp's lawyers to ask about his relationships with consenting adults.

(With inputs from IANS)