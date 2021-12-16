It's that time of the day when we present to you our trending Hollywood news today. BTS, , Tom Sizemore, , Tom Holland and others are a part of our top Hollywood news today. So read on to know more about today’s Hollywood newsmakers. Also Read - BTS leader RM wins over an US museum employee with his humility but the meeting is not what you expected

BTS member V's Our Beloved Summer OST teaser drops

This is great news for all V fans. His latest track Our Beloved Summer is all set to release on Christmas eve. The song stars BTS singer V's close friend Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. The teaser has a short clip from the show's third episode.

Read the full story here: BTS member V's Our Beloved Summer OST teaser drops

Keanu Reeves wants to star in Constantine sequel

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who is gearing up for his upcoming sci - fi The Matrix Resurrections, would love to star in the sequel of Constantine. Although the film based on DC comics' character Hellblazer, didn't have an exceptional performance at the box office but, over the years it has become a cult classic, more so for the fans of Reeves. The actor recently visited comedian Stephen Colbert to promote ‘The Matrix Resurrections'. The video of the chat is on Youtube, where Reeves is seen talking about the film. Also Read - BTS: V's Our Beloved Summer OST teaser OUT; song to release on THIS date

Tom Sizemore to star in The Legend of Jack and Diane

Actor Tom Sizemore is all set to star in the female revenge thriller 'The Legend of Jack and Diane' alongside Robert LaSardo, Alvaro Orlando, Lydia Zelmac and David Tomilson. The film will be directed by Bruce Bellocchi, who wrote the screenplay with Rick Geller and Zelmac. The film, which was originally supposed to be an HBO series but got reworked by Bellocchi and Geller following the pandemic, will go on floors in Los Angeles next month, reports Deadline.

Freida Pinto ‘always wanted’ to be part of a Christmas movie

Actress Freida Pinto, who plays music manager Megnah Rai in 'A Christmas Number One', says she fulfilled a career ambition by starring in a festive flick. She told the Metro newspaper: "I play a music manager on the hunt for a Christmas hit song. It's a romcom but it brings in quite a few other elements. It's funny and heartfelt. Our goal was to put smiles on people's faces and bring cheer to their lives.

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland ended up with blood 'all over' his face on snowboarding trip

Hollywood star Tom Holland, who is a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, went skiing as soon as filming had wrapped on the Marvel film, but things went awry and he called girlfriend and co-star Zendaya to show her his injuries on FaceTime. He said: "I went skiing right after we finished this movie because, you know, my contract is up. So finally I'm allowed to do things I couldn't do before. So as soon as I finished I went snowboarding and I have an amazing photo of me FaceTiming (Zendaya) with blood all over my face."