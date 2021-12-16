It's that time of the day when we present to you our trending Hollywood news today. BTS, Tom Holland, and others are a part of our top Hollywood news today. So read on to know more about today’s Hollywood newsmakers. Also Read - BTS' Permission to Dance, Dynamite and more are the most tweeted about songs of 2021; check complete list of music and artists who trended

BTS' Permission to Dance, Dynamite ruled Twitter in 2021

While 2021 was a tough year for many due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it gave BTS members a reason to smile as they ruled Twitter. Their songs Permission to Dance and Dynamite were the most Tweeted-about songs of the year. Also Read - BTS gets its first mural in India, Delhi's PVR Pacific Mall attracts desi ARMY; stores play hits of the septet

Read the full story here: BTS' Permission to Dance, Dynamite ruled Twitter in 2021 Also Read - BTS: From believing in destiny to being proud pet parents - 7 similarities between Jungkook and Blackpink's Lisa that make #LizKook shippers hearts happy

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online on Tamilrockers

Tom Holland, Zendaya and starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has been leaked online on platforms like Tamilrockers. The film is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Read the full story here: Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online on Tamilrockers

Did you know Lady Gaga needed psychiatric nurse on House Of Gucci set?

Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in director 's latest movie 'House Of Gucci', shared that she needed a psychiatric nurse on set because she pushed herself to the limit. "I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming," she said on the Just for Variety podcast, reports aceshowbiz.com. "I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me. That's because I was always Patrizia. I always spoke in my accent. And even if I was speaking about things that weren't related to the movie." She added, "I wasn't pretending that Maurizio (her husband played by Adam Driver) was waiting for me downstairs - I was still living my life. I just lived it as her."

Teaser of starrer Attack to be attached with Spider Man: No Way Home

The teaser of John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' will be seen with Marvel Studios' superhero film 'Spider Man: No Way Home' on the big screen. The makers of 'Attack' have pinned the teaser with the prints of the friendly neighbourhood superhero.

Tom Holland to ‘take a break’ from acting; wants to start a family

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is ready to "take a break" from his acting career to "focus on starting a family" and figuring out his priorities. He told People magazine, "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

