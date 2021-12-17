It's that time of the day when we present to you our trending Hollywood news today. Suga, , Nick Jonas, Chris Noth, James Cameron, and others are a part of our top Hollywood news today. So read on to know more about today’s Hollywood newsmakers. Also Read - BTS' Suga grabs top 3 spots on his biggest debut as an Asian soloist on US Spotify

BTS' Suga gets top 3 spots on US Spotify

BTS' Suga aka Min Yoon-gi and his fans have another reason to cheer. He has become the only Asian soloist to grab the top 3 spots on his biggest debut on US Spotify list. Isn’t that really cool? Also Read - Urfi Javed TROLLED for copying Priyanka Chopra’s hairstyle, netizens say, ‘All she can do is...’

Priyanka Chopra fumes at report addressing her as Nick Jonas' wife

Priyanka Chopra is irked at a report addressing her as Nick Jonas' wife. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

Chris Noth denies sexual assault allegations

Actor Chris Noth has insisted two sexual assault allegations made against him are "categorically false". Two women have alleged they were attacked by the 67-year-old actor in 2004 and 2015 respectively, but the 'Equalizer' star has insisted any sexual contact between the was consensual, reports femalefirst.co.uk. He said in a statement, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Avatar 2: James Cameron lived in rainforest 'for a few days' while making the film

Avatar 2 director James Cameron and the movie's cast lived in a Hawaiian rainforest "for a few days" while making the motion picture. Cameron said, "I took the actors on what I called a sense-memory odyssey. We went to Kauai. We lived in the rainforest for a few days. We cooked in underground fire pits. We drank water from the leaves." The filmmaker encouraged the cast to remember how they walked up steep sections of the rainforest and what the area smelt like, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Rust investigators get warrant to search Alec Baldwin's phone

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant to search Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's mobile phone, as they continue to investigate the fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of Western movie 'Rust'. In an affidavit attached to the warrant, Detective Alexandria Hancock said investigators are seeking evidence that may help complete a full investigation. Hancock stated that she had asked Baldwin and his attorney to voluntarily turn over the phone, and she was told to get a warrant, reports variety.com.

