Priyanka Chopra whose Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections releases today has finally ended the speculation around her marriage. She revealed why she dropped her surnames from her Instagram bio. BTS V has revealed that Coldplay members referred to him as "Second Chris Martin" and he cannot get enough of the compliment. Here is a lowdown...

Priyanka Chopra reacts to the divorce rumours

After Priyanka Chopra had dropped her surnames from Instagram people speculated if she was headed for a divorce with Nick Jonas. The actress' mom had rubbished the news. Now, she finally put the rumors to rest saying, "I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!" Priyanka Chopra fans who have watched The Matrix Resurrections are loving the actress' performance. The movie has opened to good reviews from the audience. People feel it is a joyous treat for all fans of the franchise. There is huge praise for Keanu Reeves and filmmaker Lana Wachowski. Priyanka Chopra said that being a part of the Matrix franchise was a huge deal for the actress. The critics have termed the movie as absolute slam dunk in the West. It seems the action scenes and spiritual subtext of the movie is too good. Also Read - WOW! Coldplay called BTS’s V 'second Chris Martin' after listening to his English demo of My Universe

BTS Kim Taehyung reveals compliment from Coldplay

BTS Kim Taehyung aka V is known for his deep baritone voice. In the latest interview with Vogue Korea he said that he was moved when Coldplay members gave him a huge compliment calling him the "Second Chris Martin". He said this was after he recorded his part for My Universe.

Spider-Man No Way Home retains tight grip on Indian box office

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man No Way Home has made over Rs 130 crore at the Indian box office. On Tuesday, it made more than Rs 10 crore. It is one of the highest grossing films of the year competing with Avengers: Infinity War at the box office.

