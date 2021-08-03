Trending Hollywood news today: Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy, BTS member V's Sweet Night achieves a big milestone, TXT’s Soobin shares his playlist and more

As the day is about to get over, we have got a list of Hollywood newsmakers just for you. From Grey's Anatomy actor Ellen Pompeo having no desire to act again to BTS member V's Sweet Night achieving a new milestone, we have got you covered. There's also an update about the new promo of Venom Let There Be Carnage and Hugh Jackman undergoing skin biopsy. While the actor has given his fans a scare, he has requested them to stay calm. So here's a look at the newsmakers. Also Read - Watch: BTS' Jungkook is so lazy that he gets THIS band member to help him do the tough stuff
Grey's Anatomy actor Ellen Pompeo has no desire to act again
Actress Ellen Pompeo, who is known for her work in the show Grey's Anatomy, hasn't ruled out returning to acting one day, but she isn't "super excited" about continuing her acting career. "I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career. I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage," Pompeo said, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Also Read - TXT’s Soobin shares his music playlist and THIS song by BTS tops it; ARMY will be delighted
TXT’s Soobin shares his music playlist and THIS song by BTS tops it
Korean boy band BTS is currently ruling the world. With the songs, they are breaking several records and how. Creating history, BTS' song Butter has top the Billboard Top 100 Chart for the 9th week. They are definitely on everyone's playlist. Even K-pop band TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a fan of BTS. TXT's Soobin recently revealed his music playlist and we aren't surprised to know that a BTS song is his most favourite. TXT's Soobin revealed that BTS' song Embarrassed is his most favourite. Also Read - BTS creates history as Butter stays atop Billboard Hot 100 for 9 weeks! ARMY says, 'LEGENDS DOING LEGENDARY THINGS' – view tweets
BTS member V's Sweet Night achieves a big milestone
BTS is doing exceptionally well with their global chartbusters like Dynamite, Butter and Permission To Dance. The members are also known for their solo tracks, which are also pretty famous. The latest one to join the list is V's self-composed track, Sweet Song. The track has surpassed 150 million streams on Spotify and we saw ARMY trending CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG on Twitter.
Venom Let There Be Carnage new trailer out
The makers of Venom revealed a brand new trailer for Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson-starrer Venom: Let There Be Carnage. We can see the transformation of Harrelson into Venom’s nemesis Carnage. It also has a blink-and-miss glimpse of Michelle Williams as Eddie’s former girlfriend, Anne Weying.
Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy on his nose
Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman took to social media to reveal that he underwent a skin biopsy for a possible cancer scare. “Hey guys, I just wanted to let you know I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors. They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked,” Jackman said.
Eiza Gonzalez to star biopic on Mexican cinema legend Maria Felix
Baby Driver'actor Eiza Gonzalez has teamed up with filmmaker Matthew Heineman to bring the life story of iconic Mexican film star Maria Felix on screen. Gonzalez will essay the role of Felix and also produce the movie alongside Dana Harris and Nicole King for Linden Entertainment.
