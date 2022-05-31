The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Hollywood news of the day. From singing John Lennon's Isolation at Jeff Beck's UK concert amid defamation case against to intimate details of BTS' Jungkook's private schedule getting leaked, here's a look at the top trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - K-pop band BTS unlocks new achievement; hits THIS milestone on Spotify

Johnny Depp sings John Lennon's Isolation at Jeff Beck's concert in the UK

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial in Virginia kept fans glued onto the news every single day. The superstar was seen in Sheffield in the UK on Sunday. He did a gig with English guitarist Jeff Beck. It is a known thing that Johnny Depp is quite good at playing the guitar and loves to sing too. The duo rocked out a remake of the song, Isolation, made by John Lennon in 1970. As we know, Lennon was a songwriter and rhythm guitarist of the iconic English band, Beatles. As per Deadline, the two also performed on songs like Marvin Gay's What's Going On and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing.

BTS: Details of Jungkook's private schedule get leaked

It seems Jungkook was seen in New York airport dressed in black tee and pants. His picture looking at a baby is going viral. Jungkook has been a topic of discussion of late. He was seen at the Seoul Jazz Festival with Pink Sweat$. The TikTok video is now viral. A person wrote how she was surprised to realize that it was Jeon Jungkook who was sitting behind him with a friend. It seems he signed a few autographs for her friends who were ARMYs.

Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87 after battling long-term illness

Rock and roll legend Ronald Hawkins, professionally known as Ronnie Hawkins, who launched the Toronto-based American-Canadian rock ensemble The Band, died after a prolonged illness at the age of 87. His wife, Wanda confirmed his death to The Canadian Press as she said, "He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever."

mourns Sidhu Moosewala's death, shares picture

American rapper Drake has mourned the death of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab in broad daylight on Sunday. Drake on Monday took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Moosewala and his mother. On the picture wrote: RIP Moose and added a bird emoji.