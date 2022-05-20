Besides, the sordid Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, there is some happy news too. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn have welcomed home their second daughter. Rihanna and Rocky are parents to a baby boy. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and more – Which TV couple's romance did you like most this week? Vote now

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcome their second daughter

British singer Ed Sheeran has welcomed home a second baby girl. The singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn made the announcement on Instagram. He wrote on Instagram, "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4x." Their representative said the couple are thrilled and excited that their daughter, Lyra has a sibling now. They are enjoying family time before he heads back on tour. They also asked for privacy. Also Read - Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood beauties who are beach bums [View Pics]

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky blessed with a son

Global icon Rihanna and beau A$AP Rocky are blessed with a son. As per TMZ, the little one arrived on May 13 in a hospital in Los Angeles. The couple dealt with a lot of late with rumours of a break up doing the rounds when she was heavily pregnant. Rocky was alleged to have cheated on Rihanna with Amina Mauddi.

Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin says he was jealous and dominating

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case has got the attention of everyone. Now, a statement from one of his exes actress Ellen Barkin is doing the rounds. She said that they had a short sexual relationship in the 1990s where she found him jealous, controlling with an issue with alcohol.

BTS reminisces old times in new video for Spotify

BTS is coming out with Proof on June 10, 2022. The band has made a video for Spotify where they have spoken about the old apartment where they lived as trainees. Other memories like Jungkook's school graduation, RM's college entrance and so on are also discussed.

Britney Spears posts nude pics

Britney Spears has again posted nude pics from her vacation in Mexico. She went for a holiday after dealing with the trauma of a miscarriage. In the pic, she is covering her breasts with her hands and nothing more. She has posted the nude pics on her Instagram account.