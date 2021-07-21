Trending Hollywood News today: BTS' Jimin sends a heartfelt message to ARMY after the band achieves new milestone, Jennifer Lopez dodges question about Ben Affleck and more

While BTS member Jimin expressed his gratitude towards ARMY after the band achieves a new milestone with Butter and Permission to Dance, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez cheekily dodged the question when asked about her romance with Ben Affleck. So, let's meet the international newsmakers of the day...