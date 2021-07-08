Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to father Robert Downey Sr and more

Hollywood continues to give us juicy gossip and updates as we several international artists grabbing the headlines today. While fans of BTS are on cloud nine as they are set to appear on ’s The Tonight Show, Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr paid tribute to father Robert Downey Sr, who passed away at the age of 85. So, let's meet the Hollywood newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria turns the 'villain mode on' as she starts shooting for the John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor starrer – view BTS pic

BTS to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show Also Read - BTS to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show for two consecutive nights – dates and deets inside

Permission to freak out?! @BTS_twt is returning to #FallonTonight next week! ? Tune in for a 2 day takeover event with performances of #PermissionToDance & #Butter Tues 7/13 & Wed 7/14! ? pic.twitter.com/RBc6OR5OLz — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 7, 2021

It's a great news for all Bangtan Boys aka BTS fans as the popular K-pop band is set to on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show for two consecutive nights, which is July 13 and 14. According to Variety, they will be making the American TV debut of their new track, Permission to Dance. Also Read - BTS’ Jungkook’s personal playlist consists of soft melodies, to heal from heartbreaks and relaxation songs – check it out

Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to father Robert Downey Sr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr)

Popular Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr's father Robert Downey Sr passed on Wednesday. The Iron Man actor paid tribute to his filmmaker father with a heartfelt note, which reads, "RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Fast and Furious 9 to release in India

After shattering records at the China and USA box office, 's Fast and Furious 9 is set to release in India on 5th August. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

shares a BTS photo from the sets of Black Adam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Dwayne Johnson has been sharing regular updates of his upcoming DCEU film Black Adam. While we super-excited to watch this film, the actor shared a BTS picture, which raised our anticipation to another level. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "Minutes away from shooting a very cool cutting edge scene for our movie, BLACK ADAM. My skilled make up artist, Bjoern Rehbein is applying tiny white tracking dots to very specific areas of my body (legs included) so our Visual Effects team track and compute my muscle fibers intensely activating and moving while BLACK ADAM is raging to seek & destroy his enemies. This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless - hardest of my career because I’ve had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week - but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM. To deliver the antihero you’ve been waiting for and you deserve. Final week of production. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Do not go gentle…"

Gigi Hadid requests media and fans privacy for daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has requested media and fans privacy for her 10 month old daughter Khai with an open letter as she wrote, “To paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts. As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing. She continued, “On our most recent visits to New York, has started to want her (stroller) sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world plus the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC… that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures. I know the laws change State to State, and I’ve seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred — but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images."