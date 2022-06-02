Johnny Depp has won the defamation case against Amber Heard. The actor who is in the UK met his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss. BTS member Kim Taehyung landed up at the VIP Premiere of the film Broker in Seoul. It has one of his close friends, actor Gang Dong-won. Here is a lowdown of the news... Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan history textbooks claim to pan masala ad – 5 times Akshay Kumar was brutally trolled

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss meet up in the UK

Kate Moss was spotted exiting the Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck concert held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It seems he invited her for the same. Kate Moss, his ex-girlfriend testified in court that Johnny Depp never pushed her down the stairs as claimed by Amber Heard. It seems they met back stage as well. Sharon Osbourne was also with them.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung supports Gang Dong-won's Broker

BTS member V flew back to Seoul before the rest of the members to attend the VIP Premiere of the film, Broker. The movie that has Song Kang-ho, IU and Gang Dong-won in main roles. It won Song Kang-ho the Best Actor Award in Cannes 2022. Taehyung looked lovely in a dinner jacket, knotted shirt and pants. He clicked pics with Gang Dong-won.

BTS Jimin writes heartfelt note for ARMY

BTS Jimin had been away from social media for a long time. Today, he wrote a letter for fans saying that he did be more expressive on social media and interact more. He said he felt he was still immature to talk at a venue as big as the White House.

Kim Kardashian reveals love story with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has spoken about how Pete Davidson and she became a couple. It seems after kissing on a SNL Live episode, she invited him for a party but he did not turn up. It left her rather disappointed. After a couple of days she texted him. It seems she just wanted to get back to the dating scene and not focus on love.

Amber Heard to appeal jury decision in favour of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft has said that the Aquaman 2 actres wants to appeal the jury decision in favour of Johnny Depp in a Virginia court. The lawyer said that she has some excellent grounds for it. The attorney said that Heard was demonized here and a number of things were allowed that left the jury confused. Fans must remember that a UK Court has found Johnny Depp guilty. She said that Heard cannot afford to pay USD 10 million.