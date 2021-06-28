Trending Hollywood news today: Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 enjoys a record-breaking opening weekend, Jimin garners praise for breaking gender norms and more

Once again, we saw international celebs like , Jimin, Cardi B and others grabbing the headlines today. While Vin Diesel's Fast And Furious 9 took a record breaking opening at the US box office, BTS member Jim garnered praise for breaking gender norms. So, let's meet the Hollywood newsmakers... Also Read - Fast And Furious 9 box office collection: Vin Diesel and John Cena's film enjoys record-breaking weekend in the US

Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 enjoys a record-breaking opening weekend

After shattering record at the Chinese box office, Vin Diesel's Fast And Furious 9 took a phenomenal start at the US box office as it collected $70 million in its opening weekend including paid previews. The film has become the highest opening weekend grosser of the year beating A Quiet Place 2, which had collected $47 million in its first three days. The film currently stands with the grand total of $404 million at the global box office, out of which China has the massive contribution of $203 million.

Jimin garners praise for breaking gender norms

BTS member Jimin recently praise as he was seen in a printed white tee, checked skirt, boots and red hair in the concept photos of Butter. Fans lauded the performer for wearing a skirt and breaking the gender norms.

Chadwick Boseman named as the Best Actor at BET Awards 2021

The BET Awards 2021 was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles recently and we saw the late actor Chadwick Boseman was named as the Best Actor while Judas and the Black Messiah was named best movie.

Cardi B Announces Second Pregnancy With Offset

The WAP singer, Cardi B has announced her second pregnancy with her husband Offset Offset. She shared a glimpse of baby shower photoshoot on Instagram and wrote, “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn.”

Tristan Thompson calls an 'amazing partner'

Despite parting ways, Tristan Thompson never shies away for showing his emotions towards Khloe Kardashian. On Khloe's birthday, Tristan shared a post of appreiciation, which reads, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."