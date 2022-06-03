Good news for all fans of as reports suggest that he is set to make a comeback on Pirates of the Caribbean. It seems the win in the trial against has increased his chances. BTS revealed that they had Mumbai on the world tour list for MOTS7 tour and fans are hopeful that India will make a place again. Also Read - Khatron 12's Sriti Jha-Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Jyoti - These top TV celebs all set to debut in the reality show space in 2022

Amber Heard unable to pay USD 10 million to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told Today program that Amber Heard is not in no position to pay USD 10 million to Johnny Depp after he won the defamation case in the Virgina court. The jury has awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar USD 15 million in damages but she has to pay only USD 10.35 million to him. He was also judged to having defamed his ex wife and has to pay her USD two million dollars in compensation. Elaine discussed how Heard was demonized throughout the trial on social media. She said that the Internet was totally in favour of the superstar. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jannat Zubair's whopping fees for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans upset with Ayesha Singh being sidelined and more

BTS had Mumbai on mind for MOTS7 world tour

Ahead of their ninth Festa, BTS has been doing small interviews with various platforms. They said that after the song ON and MOTS7 album release, they made plans for a world tour. They wanted to visit Australia, Barcelona (Spain), South America and India. SUGA said they were looking at Mumbai as one of the venues. But the pandemic ruined everything for them. Also Read - Before Aashram 3; Esha Gupta had set the screens on fire in Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and more movies and web series

Johnny Depp to make a comeback on Pirates of the Caribbean

Fans of Johnny Depp are enraged as reports have come that might play Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth film of Pirates of the Caribbean. But it looks like Depp's win in the defamation case has brightened his chance to make a return on the movie. An insider told People that many feel that Johnny Depp's comeback will guarantee a blockbuster. A source was quoted a saying, "With [producer] riding high on the massive success of in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises."

Read More: Pirates of the Caribbean: Amidst Dwayne Johnson replacing Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow reports, former Disney exec predicts OG stars possible return

and Pete Davidson to move-in together

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for just eight months, the couple are planning to move in together at her Calabasas Mansion. Sources have told HollywoodLife, "Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together." The lady has four kids with her former husband, . It seems Pete Davidson and her eldest daughter North share a great bond.