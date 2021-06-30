Trending Hollywood News Today: Gal Gadot welcomes home a third baby girl, BTS' Butter tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week and more

Well, once again we saw international celebs grabbing the headlines for their personal and professional achievements. While the Wonder Woman actress welcomed home her third baby girl, Daniella, BTS' latest track Butter has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week. So, let's meet the Hollywood newsmakers of the day...

Gal Gadot welcomes home a third baby girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is now a proud mother of three daughters. The actress, who gave birth to her third baby girl on Tuesday, bought her home and shared a glimpse of her with fans. She captioned the pic, "My sweet family I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired ) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG."

BTS' Butter tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week

BTS aka Bangtan Boys' latest track Butter, which released in the last month and instantly became a global chartbuster, continued its dominance as it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever goes on floors

Black Panther: Wakhanda Forever has finally went on floors yesterday at Pinewood Studios, Atlanta in Georgia. MCU chief Kevi Feige confirmed and said that it's an emotional thing to start the film without Chadwick Boseman. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," told Kevin to Vanity Fair.

Dua Lipa talks about spending the lockdown with boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa has opened up about spending the lockdown phase with boyfriend Anwar Hadid as she told Vanity Fair, "We got lucky. Lots of being out in the garden, reading a book, and just chilling and listening to music." Speaking about Anwar's habits she added, "I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it. But I also think sometimes it's sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me."

Jordana Brewster opens up about 's daughter Meadow's debut in Fast and Furious franchise

F9 actress Jordana Brewster has shared her thoughts on late Paul Walker's daughter Meadow's debut in the F & F franchise and told Access Hollywood, "I think it would be a beautiful way -- I think that she feels so comfortable with us and she feels very rooted in our universe --so to extend that to her being on screen would just be really natural. I think it would be very cool."