Johnny Depp, Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Kardashian, Dwayne Johnson and others are among the top newsmakers of today from Hollywood.

Johnny Depp to release music album with Jeff Beck after winning case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp recently won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Now, according to reports, he will soon be releasing a music album with Jeff Beck.

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin express love for ARMY

BTS boys love their fans a lot. Now, in a new episode titled 'Message to ARMY', BTS boys RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared audio messages for ARMY. V said, "ARMY, hello, it's V. Just wanted to drop by and say 'borahae'. It's been a lovely journey because you guys have been there with us all along. We love you." On the other hand, Jungkook said, "It's JK, sending love to our ARMY for giving us the energy we need to dance, sing and breathe. Forever and always we'll love you."

Pete Davidson chills with Kim Kardashian's son Saint West

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are rumoured to be in a relationship. Pete was recently seen bonding with Kim’s son Saint West.

Dwayne Johnson's mother reacts as he surprises her with a new house

mentions in awards-winning speech

Dwayne Johnson's mother Ata Johnson was in tears as The Rock surprised her with a new house. She is 73.

Jennifer Lopez won the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 ceremony. In an emotional speech, she thanked her fiance Ben Affleck.