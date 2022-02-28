The war between Ukraine and Russia, SAG Awards, , BTS, Squid Game cast, , , and more made news in the Hollywood section today. BTS' Jungkook grabbed headlines for the video that he shared on his Instagram handle. has extended solidarity with the plight of the Ukrainian citizens. SAG Awards were held in the west and a lot of celebs created history at SAG Awards 2022. Selena Gomez's appearance at SAG became the talk of the town. Squid Game stars created history at SAGs. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's video went viral and more made news in Hollywood. Let's check it out here... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook shows off his amazing footwork as he shares dance video from Higgs Studio; says, 'I will work harder'

BTS Jungkook flaunts his impeccable footwork

BTS member Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook shared a video of his dance rehearsals from Higgs Studio a couple of hours ago. The Golden Maknae of BTS was seen flaunting his footwork with his dance trainer. Jungkook said that he will work harder while sharing the video. The Permission To Dance singer is known for his amazing vocals, dance moves and visuals. His dedication towards getting better and learning new art forms have just added to the respect that ARMYs dole out on the youngest BTS member. And moreover, JK is already good at everything he does. His humility is commendable. Check out the amazing footwork of Jungkook here. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook explores Instagram with a request to satiate his hunger; ARMY goes berserk over his 'cuteness'

Selene Gomez goes barefoot at SAG Awards 2022

SAG Awards were held in the West a couple of hours ago and it was full of Glitz and Glamour. Apart from the winners and the nominations, a lot of celebs made the news. Selena Gomez is one of them. Selena looked ethereal in a black Oscar de la Renta gown with Bulgari diamonds choker. The songstress tripped at the red carpet after which she coolly ditched them black pumps and walked barefoot. Selena also presented awards barefoot, and her fans were super happy with the way she pulled it off. Well, tbh, the heels are always a killer. The way Selena cheered on everyone and greeted others left her fans crushing hard on her.

SAG AWARDS Winner's list

bagged Outstanding performance Male for Dopesick while lifted the Oustanding Performance Female trophy for Mare of Easttown in the Television Movie or Miniseries category. Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon picked the trophy for Outstanding performance male and female in a Drama series. (Ted Lasso), Jean Smart (Hacks), Succession, Ted Lasso, Squid Game, (King Richard), (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), CODA, No Time to Die were some of the others who won big at the SAG Awards.

Angelina Jolie extends solidarity with Ukrainian citizens

The war between Russia and Ukraine is an unfortunate and terrible event of 2022. The Ukrainians are fighting for their lives while fleeing their own country as Russian troops are invading their territory and attacking them on the order of their president Vladimir Putin. Angelina Jolie, who is a member of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, opened up on the situation. The actress told ET Canada that she and the members of UNHCR have been doing everything possible to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's video goes viral

A couple of hours ago, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account and shared one of the cutest videos with fiance Sam Asghari. It is a birthday wish for Sam. In the video, we see Britney flaunting her diamond ring. Sam kisses her hand and flashes a smile. "May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much !!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday !!!" Britney Spears wrote in the caption. Check out the video here:

Avril Lavigne on fame

Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne is one of the popular pop stars in the west. The songstress recently opened up on whether the fame has hit her yet. Avril has been in the industry since 1999 and has several hits to her credits. Recently she opened up on fame-game. Avril said, "I was so young and so shy. Being on camera for the first time and talking was really awkward for a teenager. I envied bands – because all five of the guys get to do interviews together and travel together and go on stage together. But it’s always just been me by myself for my whole career," quoted IANS.

That's it in the Hollywood News today.