Trending Hollywood News Today: Justin Bieber’s health update, Dhanush dons veshti at The Gray Man premiere and more

From Justin Bieber's health update after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome to Dhanush winning hearts with his veshti look at The Gray Man premiere; many Hollywood celebs and movies made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her movie. But, don't worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the international film industry today. Below is the list of trending Hollywood news of the day…

Health Update: Peaches singer set to resume World Tour after recovering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; to perform in India on THIS date

A few weeks ago, Justin Bieber informed his fans that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. A few concerts of the singer were canceled at that time, but now, he has recovered and he is all set to resume his World Tour.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/justin-bieber-health-update-peaches-singer-set-to-resume-world-tour-after-recovering-from-ramsay-hunt-syndrome-to-perform-in-india-on-this-date-entertainment-news-2133275/

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shares pictures and videos of his 'present state'; ARMY cannot stop crushing over his beanie and golf skills

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung has a huge fan following. Recently, he shared some pictures and videos of his ‘present state’ and the ARMY is going berserk on social media. V surely knows how to grab ARMY’s attention.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-v-aka-kim-taehyung-shares-pictures-and-videos-of-his-present-state-army-cannot-stop-crushing-over-his-beanie-and-golf-skills-kpop-latest-updates-kim-taehyung-latest-updates-bts-v-latest-upd-2133574/

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck wedding: Star couple couldn't hold back tears as they exchanged vows – view other intimate deets from the ceremony

A couple of days ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised their fans as they tied the knot. Well, it was a secret wedding, but now, some interesting deets about the wedding are out, and you should miss it at any cost.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/jennifer-lopes-ben-affleck-wedding-star-couple-couldnt-hold-back-tears-as-they-exchanged-vows-view-other-intimate-deets-from-the-ceremony-hollywood-entertainment-news-2133262/

BTS: Here's why J-Hope chose the name Jack In The Box for his solo album; any guesses Army?

BTS member J-Hope has decided to name his solo album Jack In The Box. Well, everyone has been wondering why he chose this name. But now, the cat is out of the bag, as it has been revealed why he named it Jack In The Box.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-heres-why-j-hope-chose-the-name-jack-in-the-box-for-his-solo-album-any-guesses-army-hollywood-news-and-gossip-2133690/

Dhanush impresses fans as he dons a veshti at the premiere of The Gray Man

A premiere of The Gray Man took place today in Mumbai. Russo Brothers and attended the grand event and the actor surprised everyone by wearing a veshti at the premiere. His fans are very impressed with the traditional attired of the actor.