Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on divorcing Kanye West, BTS members reveal their dream jobs before becoming K-Pop stars and more

Today, we saw Hollywood celebs like , , BTS and others grabbing our attention for their sensational comments. While Kim finally broke her silence on divorcing rapper , Bangtan Boys aka BTS members have revealed their dream jobs before becoming K-pop stars. So, let's meet the Hollywood newsmakers... Also Read - BTS’s Dynamite equals Psy’s Gangnam Style’s Hot 100 Billborad Longevity record

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on divorcing Kanye West Also Read - Britney Spears looks edgy in a sheer top and smokey eyes — view pics

The divorce news of Kim and Kanye had sent the shockwaves across the globe as the fan couldn't believed that the couple are parting ways. While there were several speculations behind this decisions, Kim has finally opened up about it as she told Andy Cohen, “I honestly don’t even think I would say it here on TV. It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. In no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or not really try. We have four kids. There’s nothing that I think kids want more than their parents to be together.” Also Read - From Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard: These celebs used public platforms to voice their personal woes

BTS members reveal their dream jobs before becoming K-Pop stars

While the Bangtan Boys are creating history with their chartbusters, in a recent interview, the members revealed their dream jobs before becoming global sensations, which will definitely leave ARMY in splits.

Britney Spears reveals if she will ever return to the stage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

In her recent Instagram session with fans, Britney answered several questions and also revealed whether she will ever return to the stage. She said, "Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So, that's it."

speaks on sexualization of Black Widow

Ahead of the release of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson opened up about the sexualization of Black Widow as she told Collider, "While [the film] was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know? [She is] really talked about like she's a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever - like a piece of ass, really."

Matthew McConaughey was sure about becoming a father at 8 years old

The Academy Award winner Matthew McCounaghey recently revealed in an interview with Tim McGraw‘s radio show Beyond The Influence Radio he knew that he wanted children at a very early age. He said, “For me, it was the motivation to continue, but hopefully be able to maybe evolve and improve it. It was when I was eight years old is when it hit me. I wanted to be a father. I remember what it was. My dad was a ‘sirs,’ and ‘ma’ams’ and ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ man, and he would introduce me to his friends.”