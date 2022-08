From Kim Kardashian being ready to move on from Pete Davidson and ex-husband Kanye West looking to jeopardise all her future relationships to Johnny Depp being back as a Hollywood superstar, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters hottest bodycon and bikini looks, and House of Dragons getting a thumbs up from critics; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jimin get death threats; lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to calling Johnny Depp an 'abuser' and more

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 19th August 2022…

Kim Kardashian ready to move on from Pete Davidson

Recent reports also suggest that is ready to move on after breaking up with Pete Davidson. In fact, word is that the socialite and reality TV star is in no mood to stay single and is already on the lookout for the next Mr. Right in her life.

Read the full story here

Ex-husband Kanye West looking to jeopardise all of Kim Kardashian's future relationships

Meanwhile, speculations are also rife that Kanye West is doing all that he can to disrupt any potential relationship she gets into as it seems that from his side, he still feels he has a shot with Kim and is hellbent to use her latest breakup to get back in her good books.

Read the full story here

Johnny Depp being back as a Hollywood superstar

Multiple top PR firm heads and Hollywood agents have recently been sharing their thoughts about Johnny Depp, claiming that he's back at the top of the pecking order in Hollywood after emerging victorious from his court case with Amber Heard, and with his public image being completely cleaned, they feel it's only a matter of time that Hollywood bigwigs would be queuing up to sign him.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters hottest bodycon and bikini looks

No outfit evokes that sizzling, nigh unrivalled sexy side of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner more than when they slip into a bikini / monokini or bodycon . But, which are their best bikini and bodycon looks? Here's our picks.

Read the full story here

House of Dragons getting a thumbs up from critics