The latest is that Pirate of the Caribbean superstar has been linked to his attorney, Camille Vasquez by social media. Yes, some fans are shipping them. His team has denied such nonsensical rumours. BTS has unveiled the third track list of their album Proof. It has gems like Epiphany, Young Forever, Seesaw, Tony Montana and a new song, Youth. Here is the full recap of news... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu clarifies his Bollywood jibe, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding date and more

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Team debunks gossip of Depp’s romance with Camille Vasquez



Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has caught the attention of fans. In fact, some have started shipping them via tweets and Tik-Tok videos. But sources close to the actor have dismissed such romance gossip as figment of fans’ imagination. This has been reported by TMZ. They have said the whole legal team from Brown Rudnick has developed a warm friendship with Johnny Depp. Fans have christened Camille Vasquez and Dr Shannon Curry as Johnny’s Angels. Johnny Depp’s case will resume in a few days as Amber Heard will continue her testimony against the actor. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Ranveer Singh is proud of wifey Deepika Padukone as she becomes the jury at film festival; wonders 'Mera number kab aayega'

BTS has unveiled the third track-list for Proof

BTS has released the third track-list for Proof. We have the demo version of SUGA’s Seesaw, Epiphany, Young Forever and a new song Youth. Jimin fans are happy to see Tony Montana in the list. Youth is a fan song dedicated to the ARMYs the world over. Fans are thrilled to see demo versions of some of their most loved numbers.

Pete Davidson’s mom in love with

It seems Amy Davidson the mom of Pete Davidson is in love with Kim Kardashian. She is touched to see the kind of love and respect with which she treats Pete. It seems she sent her a bouquet of flowers on Mother’s Day, and he did the same for .

Nick Jonas impresses new mom

It seems Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie is fond of music. Nick Jonas sings to his baby girl whenever she is crying or struggling to fall asleep. It seems Priyanka Chopra is in awe of Nick Jonas for the same. The couple welcomed a child via surrogacy in January 2022. This is their first child. The couple got married in 2018.

’s new film with Jessie Buckley

Oscar winner Riz Ahmed (The Long Goodbye) and Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley are coming together for the movie, Fingernails. The movie will be directed by Christos Nikou. ’s Dirty Films is producing the movie along with Film National Entertainment.