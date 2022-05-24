The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial has the world transfixed with new developments every day. Buzz is that will testify tomorrow for her former beau, superstar Johnny Depp. Another story is that Jason Momoa's fee for Aquaman 2 got apparently leaked during the trial. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink Jennie's dating gossip has now got the G-Dragon angle. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Salaar: Teaser of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer to be out THIS month? Producer REVEALS

Kate Moss to testify for Johnny Depp in Amber Heard case

Rumours are rife in the Hollywood press that supermodel Kate Moss is going to testify for former boyfriend superstar Johnny Depp via video. This is after her name was taken by Amber Heard during the trial. She has said that she read something on how Johnny Depp had allegedly pushed Moss from the stairs. Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were together for five long years. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben welcomes her second child [Deets Inside]

Jason Momoa's fee for Aquaman 2 revealed via agent

During the course of the examining of witnesses put forth by Amber Heard's team, it came to light that Jason Momoa's agent allegedly disclosed his professional fee for Aquaman 2 to the actress' agent. Fans are rather upset and want the hunk to take action.

Blackpink's Jennie's alleged ex G-Dragon gets dragged with BTS V

Koreaboo, the leading K-Pop outlet has reported that G-Dragon has deleted many posts from what is being alleged as his private Instagram handle. Many are speculating that Jennie and G-Dragon might have had an unpleasant break-up. Their dating rumours made news since two years.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer Out

The long-awaited and long-delayed (due to COVID-19) Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is finally here. The film is known for its heart-pounding action sequences and 's daredevil avatar. Here is the trailer. Take a look...

Thor Love and Thunder new trailer

fans in for a treat as the hunk looks absolutely dishy in the new trailer unveiled at SNL. Thor looks like he is back to form. In Love and Thunder they will be fighting Gorr The God Butcher played by . Gorr says, "The only ones who gods care about are themselves."

These were the news headlines from Hollywood that made news.