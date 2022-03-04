Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha files lawsuit, reveals how filming final seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians became toxic environment for her, shares a note with fiance Sam Asghari on his birthday, drops West from her last name on the social media, reveals how Zoe Kravitz prepared for The Batman and many interesting things took place in the Hollywood industry today. You might have missed some important updates about Hollywood and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the Hollywood film industry. So, below is the list of trending Hollywood news of today… Also Read - Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha files lawsuit claiming what the Suits actress said on Oprah Winfrey's show were fabricated lies

Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha files lawsuit claiming what the former said on Oprah Winfrey's 2021 interview was false Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS ARMY congratulates Jungkook on graduation, Sophie Turner expecting second baby with husband Joe Jonas and more

Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha has filed a case claiming that whatever Meghan Markle said on Oprah Winfrey's 2021 interview was false and incorrect. In March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did an interview with Oprah Winfrey for CBS. She said that what Meghan said about her sister and family during the interview was fake. She accused Meghan of making up stories of growing up in 'virtual poverty'. Read Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V achieves new milestone on Insta, The Batman release halted in Russia amid war with Ukraine and more

Robert Pattinson reveals how Zoe Kravitz prepped for an action scene for The Batman

The Batman starring Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson will release on March 4. Recently, the actor revealed how Zoe punched him while preparing for an action sequence in the film. During their recent interview with Heart, Robert and Zoe opened up on working on the film's action sequences. Zoe practiced with a punching bag in between the takes and was interrupted by Pattinson. He said that Zoe punched him in between every single take.

Kim Kardashian drops 'West' from her last name on social media

Kim Kardashian recently granted her plea to be declared single after she requested for the same. Recently, Kim has dropped 'West' from her last name on all social media accounts. She changed the name on her Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, March 3. Kim's name change has come days after Kanye West dropped his new music video for the song Eazy which has an animated cartoon of Pete Davidson on it. In the video, Kanye kidnapped and buried Pete in the video.

Britney Spears shares a photo with fiance Sam Asghari on his birthday

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari have recently jetted off for a getaway to celebrate his birthday. The singer took to Instagram to wish him on his special day and posted a heartfelt note. Britney shared a picture of them from their date night. "Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much… I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!", wrote in the captions. Asghari commented saying, "Millions of things to wish for. I only have one wish."

Kourtney Kardashian reveals how filming final seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians became a ‘toxic environment’ for her

Kourtney Kardashian recently in an interview with Bustle for the magazine's March cover story revealed that filming the final seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians "became a really toxic environment in the end for me." "There was, like, just a lot going on," Kourtney further explained as per PEOPLE. And even for me personally, I wasn't in the happiest place."