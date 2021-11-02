As the day is about to end, we bring to you the trending Hollywood news. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, BTS, Karl Penn, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and others are a part of our trending Hollywood newsmakers. Here’s a look at why they made headlines. Also Read - Eternals: Angelina Jolie-Salma Hayek starrer expected to revive audience's love for Marvel movies this Diwali – check out BOX-OFFICE Opening [EXCLUSIVE]
Angelina Jolie-Salma Hayek starrer Eternals expected to revive audience's love for Marvel movies
Along with the big South release, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, and the big Bollywood release, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, another big film will be hitting screens in India this Diwali to truly spoil audience's for choice on the big screen during the festival. Also Read - Ahead of Eternals release, director Chloé Zhao opens up on Marvel's first full-blown sex scene and gay character with a LGBTQ+ Family
Kall Penn comes out as gay
In a recent interview with People, Harold & Kumar actor Kall Penn revealed he is gay. He also announced his engagement to Josh and said that he discovered his sexuality “relatively late in life”. Here’s a look at other celebs who came out of the closet and shocked all.
BTS gets nominated for Artist of the Year
K-pop band BTS has become the first ever Asian artist to get a nomination in Artist of the Year catergory at American Music Awards. They are in the running for the trophy against Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. Apart from this, they have received nominations in 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group,' and 'Favorite Pop Song' categories.
J-Hope reacts to a fan who wants to marry him
BTS is loved by millions of fans across the globe. The members also have a lot of love and respect for ARMY. Now, it’s not uncommon for fans to express their love for the members. Something similar happened recently with J-Hope recently. He was responding to fan messages when he came across a post of a fan who asked him to marry her once she becomes an actor.
Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale join Hocus Pocus 2 cast
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning for the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 fantasy film and Disney+ celebrated Halloween by revealing a host of names who will be joining them in the movie. The streaming service tweeted: "The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters' delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return. Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet. Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat."
