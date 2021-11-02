As the day is about to end, we bring to you the trending Hollywood news. , , BTS, Karl Penn, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and others are a part of our trending Hollywood newsmakers. Here’s a look at why they made headlines. Also Read - Eternals: Angelina Jolie-Salma Hayek starrer expected to revive audience's love for Marvel movies this Diwali – check out BOX-OFFICE Opening [EXCLUSIVE]

Angelina Jolie-Salma Hayek starrer Eternals expected to revive audience's love for Marvel movies

Along with the big South release, 's Annaatthe, and the big Bollywood release, , and Director 's , another big film will be hitting screens in India this Diwali to truly spoil audience's for choice on the big screen during the festival. Also Read - Ahead of Eternals release, director Chloé Zhao opens up on Marvel's first full-blown sex scene and gay character with a LGBTQ+ Family

Read the full story here: Angelina Jolie-Salma Hayek starrer Eternals expected to revive audience's love for Marvel movies Also Read - Marvels Eternals FIRST REVIEWS out: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington's new MCU superhero affair unanimously labelled a 'major disappointment'

Kall Penn comes out as gay

In a recent interview with People, Harold & Kumar actor Kall Penn revealed he is gay. He also announced his engagement to Josh and said that he discovered his sexuality “relatively late in life”. Here’s a look at other celebs who came out of the closet and shocked all.

BTS gets nominated for Artist of the Year

K-pop band BTS has become the first ever Asian artist to get a nomination in Artist of the Year catergory at American Music Awards. They are in the running for the trophy against , , Olivia Rodrigo, and . Apart from this, they have received nominations in 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group,' and 'Favorite Pop Song' categories.

Read the full story here: BTS gets nominated for Artist of the Year

J-Hope reacts to a fan who wants to marry him

BTS is loved by millions of fans across the globe. The members also have a lot of love and respect for ARMY. Now, it’s not uncommon for fans to express their love for the members. Something similar happened recently with J-Hope recently. He was responding to fan messages when he came across a post of a fan who asked him to marry her once she becomes an actor.

Read the full story here: J-Hope reacts to a fan who wants to marry him

Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale join Hocus Pocus 2 cast

Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy are returning for the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 fantasy film and Disney+ celebrated Halloween by revealing a host of names who will be joining them in the movie. The streaming service tweeted: "The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters' delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return. Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet. Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat."

(With inputs from IANS)