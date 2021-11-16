We are here to end your day on an entertaining note with our trending Hollywood news today. Suga, No Time to Die, , and others are a part of our top Hollywood news today. So read on to know more about today’s Hollywood newsmakers. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook's meal is so expensive that you can rent a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai's suburbs for his single bite

BTS' Suga opens up on an unknown story from his life

During a 'Reaction Cam' segment for M COUNTDOWN's 600th episode, Suga revealed and unknown story from his rookie days. Speaking about his about his senior BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Suga said, "I remember G-Dragon sunbaenim came up to talk to me first. [He asked me] what my clothes said… it was so cheap, a 16,000 won hoodie with a graphic tee. I couldn't tell him because I didn't know what it said."

No Time to Die crosses $700 million at box office

starrer No Time to Die is doing great business at the box office. It has crossed the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The film is the final bond film of Daniel Craig.

Dwayne Johnson wants to see more Bollywood and Hollywood crossovers

During a press conference for Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson was asked by a reporter if he would be open to do a Bollywood film. He said that while he has not been offered one in the past, he would love that. “And you know, I, as I would like, we talked about this the other day when there's like two big cultures in terms of entertainment, it's coming out of Bollywood and Hollywood,” he added. The actor also said that there should be more Bollywood and Hollywood crossovers.

Mel Gibson to put on the director’s hat for Lethal Weapon 5

According to reports, Mel Gibson will be directing the next installment of Warner Bros. action franchise Lethal Weapon. The film has been in the making for years. Director Richard Donner, who had directed all the past instalments of Lethal Weapon, passed away in July this year at the age of 91.

BTS wins multiple titles at MTV European Music Awards 2021

BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop, and Biggest Fans at the recently held MTV European Music Awards 2021. Meanwhile won Best Artist and Best Song for 'Bad Habits'.

