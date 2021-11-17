It’s that time of the day when we give you the trending Hollywood news today. BTS, Spider-Man: Now Way Home, , Adriana Barraza and others are a part of our top Hollywood news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - The cost of BTS member Jungkook's Louis Vuitton Denim jacket will leave ARMY in a tizzy

BTS World Official Twitter account suspended

ARMY is in shock as one of BTS’ Twitter accounts has been suspended. Called BTS WORLD, it is a mobile video game account developed by Takeone Company Corp and published by Netmarble. According to reports, a ‘Bangelidishi cyber security researchers’ called Team Copyright are behind the suspension. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook REVEALED his favourite song and left the members and ARMY in a shock

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer release date out

Spider-Man fans, we have some great news. Sony Pictures has announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will drop Wednesday, November 17. It is believed that it will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Halle Berry says directing Bruised was her toughest challenge

Oscar-winning star Halle Berry, who has gone behind the camera for the first time with 'Bruised', has revealed that directing the upcoming film was her toughest challenge. Berry also plays a disgraced MMA fighter who decides to return for an unsanctioned bout in the movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

‘The British are coming', alerts Downton Abbey sequel trailer

Just over two years after the first 'Downton Abbey' feature film hit cinema screens and became a box office hit, its makers have unveiled the first glimpses of its sequel. The trailer for 'Downton Abbey: A New Era', which is being given its debut in the US ahead of screenings of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast sees the Downton residents returning to their usual upper-class high jinx. There's a wedding (driver-turned-heir Tom Branson's second following the death of his beloved Sybil) and a seafaring adventure that takes the family to the French Riviera after a big reveal from the Dowager Countess, played by , reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Adriana Barraza says there are still some people in Hollywood who don’t want inclusivity

Oscar nominated Adriana Barraza has opened up about completing 50 years in showbiz. In an interview to Hindustan Times, talking about inclusivity, she said that maybe sometimes some people don’t want to see that or cannot see that. She added that one day they will see the reality.

