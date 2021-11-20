It's that time of the day when we present to you our trending Hollywood news today. BTS, , Kevin Feige, James Blunt, and others are a part of our top Hollywood news today. So read on to know more about today’s Hollywood newsmakers. Also Read - Anti BTS wave in Bangladesh targets young teens? Shocking video of men on motorbike shouting expletives at an alleged young fan goes viral

BTS' Bangladeshi fan claims getting rape threats

An ARMY member from Bangladesh has claimed that she got rape threats from a man on the streets who spotted her carrying a backpack with a picture of BTS. According to her, the man threatened to sexually assault her if he ever saw her with any BTS merch again. Also Read - BTS: Daredevil Jungkook doesn’t fear bungee jumping but THIS kitchen appliance scares him to death – deets inside

Read the full story here: BTS' Bangladeshi fan claims getting rape threats Also Read - BTS: When Jimin pretended to be RM and Suga's girlfriend and helped them compose an impromptu rap will make you smile – watch

Simu Liu recalls his first script reading session

Actor Simu Liu, who has won the audiences hearts with his work in the Marvel Studios 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings', was left in tears during the course of films first narration director Destin Daniel Cretton. It was Shang-Chi's strong bond with the family which left the actor overwhelmed with emotions. Sharing his experience Liu said: "Destin did such a beautiful job of describing the story to me before I read it, then when I finally read it, I cried. I cried because there is such an intimate relationship between Shang-Chi and the characters and his family. I realised that the movie is, at the end of the day, about family. I cried because we see an Asian superhero doing superhero things and saving the world. It was such a profound moment for me as a fan, as an actor, as an Asian person. Just incredible", he added.

Did you know Jamie Dornan met Marvel's Kevin Feige to discuss superhero dream?

'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Jamie Dornan has said that he's become "more ambitious" since losing his father, Jim, who died from complications related to Covid-19 in March, and added that he has met with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about his dream role. He told the New York Times newspaper: "I'm more ambitious than I've ever let on before. It's like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-esque: I must succeed for these precious little people. Also, since my dad died, it's lit this extra fire within me, this extra burner of wanting to succeed."

James Blunt freaks out by ‘ghosts’

Singer James Blunt turned to experts to deal with a ghost problem at his London pub. An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "James and his team at the Fox & Pheasant called in specialists to have a look at their resident ghoul. As well as solving their problem, they all had a laugh and some of it was filmed for a new project that James is working on." The problem has also been posing a workplace hazard as the staff were "totally freaked out" by the suspected supernatural presence, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Jared Leto took six hours for 'House Of Gucci' look

Hollywood star Jared Leto, who is gearing up for the release of his movie House of Gucci, took six hours to transform into his character of Paolo Gucci. Speaking about the iconic transformation, Leto said: "I spent the six hours every day filled with excitement and gratitude, and I really used it as an opportunity to work on the inner life of the character. To, you know as I said before, if you have a mask it's meaningless if you don't have an inner life. And that's the most important thing."

(With inputs from IANS)