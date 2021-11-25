It's that time of the day when we present to you our trending Hollywood news today. BTS, BLACKPINK's Lisa, , Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and others are a part of our top Hollywood news today. So read on to know more about today’s Hollywood newsmakers. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS member Jimin's name at end credits of Marvel's Eternals makes ARMY emotional; Blackpink to release their movie in India and more

BTS member Jimin's reunion pics with his Papa Mochi will make your heart melt

Jimin and James Corden aka Papa Mochi met up recently. Jimin seemed elated. From getting a piggyback ride on Papa Mochi to James giving a massage to his favourite BTS member, the moments will leave a smile on your face. Also Read - BTS, Blackpink and more K Pop stars recommend their favourite K Dramas you should binge-watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa tests Covid-19 positive

BLACKPINK member Lisa has tested positive for Coronavirus. An official statement from YG Entertainment read, “BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results.”

Is Priyanka Chopra expecting her first child with Nick Jonas?

Priyanka was a part of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The actress subtly announced that they are expecting.

Is Camila Cabello 'heartbroken' after split with Shawn Mendes?

Camila Cabello was snapped recently as stepped out for shopping. She seemed extremely sad. As you might be aware, she recently had a break-up with Shawn Mendes.

BTS’ introduction on The Late Late Show with James Corden will make you happy

The way BTS was introduced on the show was just too good. They band was called the 'biggest group in the world' and the promo is going viral.

