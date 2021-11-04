As the day is about to end, we bring to you the trending Hollywood news. BTS, Blackpink, Simu Liu, and others are a part of our trending Hollywood newsmakers. Here’s a look at why they made headlines. Also Read - BTS, Blackpink and more K Pop stars recommend their favourite K Dramas you should binge-watch

BTS member Jimin's name at the end credits of Marvel's Eternals makes ARMY emotional

BTS is touching new milestones every day. While the band is reigning over the music world, even individual members are doing great. Park Jimin's produced Friends has featured in Marvel's Eternals and fans are going gaga over it. The number was composed by Park Jimin and it is written by many lyricists. It seems it comes for 1.30 minutes in the movie. Also Read - Blackpink's Rose dating GOT7's Mark Tuan? The latter shuts down rumours floated by shippers in a funny manner

Blackpink set to release their movie in India

Popular all-girl K-Pop group Blackpink are set to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their debut with a theatrical release of the film 'Blackpink: The Movie' in Indian theatres on November 12. Blackpink is a quartet comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. The band's debut song reached the top of every record chart in Korea within only four hours of its release, announcing a splendid arrival of 'The Monster Rookie'.

BTS beats BTS to top Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart

If you are a BTS fan, this news will leave you with a bittersweet feeling. Their hit number Butter has beaten their own track Permission to Dance to be on the top of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter. This is the weekly chart dated November 6.

Simu Liu was desperate to change direction after Shang-Chi role

Actor Simu Liu signed up for the romantic film One True Loves as he was desperate to change direction following his role in the Marvel superhero film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'. Liu added that he didn't want to be trapped doing 'kung-fu' films in a similar manner to and the late , reports femalefirst.co.uk. Asked about his decision to shift genres, Liu told The Hollywood Reporter: "To quote Monty Python, 'and now for something completely different!' Coming off an action film/martial arts spectacle like 'Shang-Chi', I knew that much of the world was going to expect me to do more kung fu films."

Salma Hayek is 'grateful' Eternals is her first superhero movie

Actress Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak in the new Marvel blockbuster 'Eternals', described the part as "an honour" and said being cast in the movie means more because she has been passed on for so many opportunities in the past. Hayek told Digital Spy: "I have this strange sensation that this is the film that I belong to. I don't know what it says about me, maybe because I'm a rebel and I like to fight for different things and this is so special. It's an honour.

(With inputs from IANS)