BTS’ Jin to make his OST debut

BTS members are making news and how. The latest piece of new is that Kim Seokjin aka Jin will be making his OST debut with the drama Jirisan. The production company, AStory made it official that Jin would be singing the main theme song for the mystery drama. Also Read - Furious BTS ARMY takes Twitter by a storm; asks HYBE to 'SPEAK UP FOR Jungkook' as the latter gets reported for under-the-table advertising' – view tweets

50 Cent wants to star in a rom-com with Nicki Minaj

50 Cent is ready to make his rom-com debut, and he wants none other than Nicki Minaj to be his leading lady, reports Billboard.com. While speaking on the Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man Podcast on Thursday, host Jalen Rose asked the hip-hop mogul who he'd cast as his love interest in a romantic comedy. 50 Cent has definitely been in the position to do so after casting for his latest Starz series 'Black Mafia Family' (BMF), which premiered earlier this week and also features .

Furious BTS ARMY takes Twitter by a storm; asks HYBE to 'SPEAK UP FOR Jungkook' as the latter gets reported for under-the-table advertising'

BTS member Jungkook has come under the scanner after a Korean netizen accused him of carrying out 'under-the-table advertising' of a clothing brand, Six6uys. The netizen filed a report to the Fair Trade Commission against Jungkook claiming that the BTS member was manipulating and influencing consumers.

Documentary on Yazidi sex slaves lands in consent row

The producer of the Sundance prize-winning Swedish documentary, 'Sabaya', has defended himself against an investigative story published in 'The New York Times' claiming that many of the Yazidi women portrayed in the film had never agreed to be a part of it, according to a report in Variety.com. The much-acclaimed film, directed, shot and edited by Hogir HIrori, follows the actions of a group that, braving all kinds of risks, sets out to rescue Yazidi women held by the ISIS as sex slaves in the Midde East's most dangerous Al-Hawl camp.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett release Love for Sale album

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's 'Love for Sale' album has been released. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pay homage to Cole Porter on their 'Love for Sale' tribute album, reports Billboard.com. Their second collaborative project was released via Columbia Records/Interscope Records and comes almost seven years to the date after their 2014 album 'Cheek to Cheek', which went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard's Top Jazz Albums charts and won a Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album in 2015.

