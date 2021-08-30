It's that time of the day when we update you about the latest Hollywood news of the day. From Up actor Ed Asner’s demise to working out while listening to BTS' Butter, here are the Hollywood newsmakers today.

Up actor Ed Asner passes away at 91

Up actor Ed Asner is no more. He was 91. Many Hollywood actors expressed their heartfelt tributes on his demise.

Sayani Gupta workouts listening to BTS' Butter

Many celebs are fans of BTS and Sayani Gupta is one of them. She posted a video is which she is seen working out on BTS’ Butter. The song is a huge hit and has broken many records.

is Nick Jonas’ ‘snack’

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram recently to share a PDA pic in which Nick Jonas is seen using a knife and fork on the actress. The actress captioned, "Snack," followed with fork and knife emojis. The actress was seen in a black bikini top and red bottoms.

Singer Cheryl's elder broke elder brother now begs for a living

This is sad news. Singer Cheryl's elder brother Andrew Tweedy is living in a tough situation without any financial support. He is reportedly living in a tent in Northern England. According to The Sun Magazine, Andrew is living in a make-shift tent, surrounded by empty beer cans and trash.

accidentally forgets to remove price tag on Dolce & Gabbana cape

Hollywood singer and actor Jennifer Lopez arrived at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice sporting a floor-sweeping floral cape. It seems that she accidentally forgot to remove the price tag. She was accompanied by make-up artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

(With inputs from IANS)