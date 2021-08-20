Trending Hollywood news today: RM and Jin's desi reaction to a fan's marriage proposal to V, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid turn bikini babes and more

Among the top newsmakers from Hollywood today, we have celebrities like Dua Lipa, , K-pop band BTS' members RM, Jin and V, Robert Downey Jr, Demi Lovato and more. These celebrities kept the news circuit bustling and how. Scroll on to get all the deets. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V's priceless reaction when asked if BTS has hooked up with ARMY, Ben Affleck bonds with Jennifer Lopez's daughter over dinner and more

RM and Jin's reaction to V getting a marriage proposal

On VLive, a female fan proposed to Kim Taheyung aka V for marriage. RM and Jin could not hold back and teased him to no degree. They congratulated V and even said that they should give him a gift. Leader of the boy band RM suggested that they give V a refrigerator as a gift. ARMY is laughing hard over this banter of the boy band. BTW, in India, generally, the newlyweds are gifted electronics. Thus, their gift suggestion is pretty desi.

Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid turn bikini babes

In the recent pictures shared by Dua Lipa from her vacation diary, we see her posing with good friend Bella Hadid. We can see the ladies showing off their well-toned bodies in teeny-tiny bikinis. They definitely seem to be having a lot of fun.

Casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man was a risk?

To Cinemablend, casting director Kevin Feige stated that getting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man was a big risk. He said, "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie. And I do think, still, the biggest risk — which seems outrageous to say now — was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really believe that.”

Demi Lovato on break up with fiancé Max Ehrich

In her latest interview, Demi Lovato stated that breaking up with fiancé Max Ehrich was the best thing that happened to her. She said, "In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself."

wishes in FRIENDS-style

On her Insta stories, Courteney shared a picture with Matthew Perry to wish him on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of the funniest people 'I KNOW'."