From SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR still having a chance at Oscars 2023 to Maroon 5’s Adam Levine opening about the accusations of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo; many films and international celebrities made it to the headlines today. It happens many times that you might skip some important news about your favourite star, and that’s why BollywoodLife brings you a round-up of what all happened in the Hollywood and international film and music industry. Below is the list of trending Hollywood news of the day…

RRR: Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer not selected as India's Official entry but still has chance to be in Oscars 2023 – Here’s How

Looking at the appreciation that RRR received from the West, it was expected that and Jr NTR starrer will be India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. However, that didn’t happen and Chhello Show was selected as India’s official. However, RRR can still make it to Oscars 2023.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/rrr-ram-charan-jr-ntr-starrer-not-selected-as-indias-official-entry-but-still-has-chance-to-be-in-oscars-2023-heres-how-entertainment-news-2193285/

BTS ARMY celebrates 1 year of Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka TaeKook's THIS selfie – here's what's special about it

BTS ARMY celebrates every small thing about their favourite band member. Today, they are celebrating 1 year of Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka TaeKook's special selfie.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-army-celebrates-1-year-of-kim-taehyung-and-jungkook-aka-taekooks-this-selfie-heres-whats-special-about-it-entertainment-news-latest-tv-updates-2193223/

Adam Levine denies cheating on wife; netizens shook over Maroon 5 lead trying to name his child after alleged mistress [VIEW TWEETS]

was accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo. However, the Maroon 5 lead took to Instagram to deny the accusations. Well, even netizens have been having a field day on it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/adam-levine-denies-cheating-on-wife-netizens-shook-over-maroon-5-lead-trying-to-name-his-child-after-alleged-mistress-view-tweets-entertainment-news-2193294/

BLACKPINK: Jisoo fans upset as the Snowdrop actress has to skip 2022 Seoul Drama Awards for US schedule; slam YG Entertainment for disrespectful show

Fans of Korean bands are quite sensitive. Recently, fans of the K-pop band called out Jimmy Kimmel for calling the members of the band 'kids'. Not just that Jisoo fans were upset that she had to miss the Seoul Drama Awards because of the US schedule for the promotions of their album Pink Venom.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/blackpink-jisoo-fans-upset-as-the-snowdrop-actress-has-to-skip-2022-seoul-drama-awards-for-us-schedule-slam-yg-entertainment-for-disrespectful-jimmy-kimmel-show-2193355/

starrer DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer 2 released

Evan Peters starrer DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is based on Jeffrey Dahmer who gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. Trailer 2 of the series has been released, and it is getting a good response.

Check out DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer below…