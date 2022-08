Hola! Here's looking at the top newsmakers of the day straight from Hollywood. Korean boy band BTS ruled the headlines as their show BTS Run returned to Weverse, VLive and YouTube. Apart from that, The Flash actor Ezra Miller made it to the headlines today as they confessed about suffering from complex mental issues. Hailey Beiber was the next to hit headlines as she spoke about making efforts in a relationship and having kids with Justin Bieber. For full information, scroll on! Also Read - BTS: Jungkook confesses discussing Vampire theme photoshoot; showcases his dark side with Time Difference Folio [Watch]

BTS Run is back

New episode of BTS Run has gone live on Weverse, Vlive and YouTube. It is after almost 10 months that a new episode of Run BTS has gone live. And of course, fans aka BTS ARMY is super excited about it.

Hailey Bieber talks about having kids with

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Hailey Bieber spoke about her relationship with Justin Bieber. She shared that even though they are each other's best friends, they need to put in efforts to make their marriage work. She also spoke about kids. She mentioned that when the kids come in, there will be a new season and more work to do.

Ezra Miller confesses undergoing treatment for Mental issues

After The Flash star Ezra Miller was reportedly accused of burglary, they shared a statement saying that they is suffering from complex mental health issues and the treatment is going on. They even apologised to anyone they left alarmed and upset with past behaviour. Ezra Miller is hoping to move to a productive stage in life.

Joe Jonas accepts undergoing cosmetics treatment

In an interview with PEOPLE, Joe Jonas revealed that he took injections to smooth the appearance of frown lines and crow's feet. He mentioned that there is nothing to be shy about and rather men are now confidentally talking about it.

hires a new legal team

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Amber Heard has now hired a new legal team to file an appeal in court over the Johnny Depp defamation case verdict. Report says that she will now be represented by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr as her lead appellate counsel.