ARMY showers love on Jimin after he gets nervous on UNGA stage

BTS left everyone amazed once again with their profound speech at the United Nations General Assembly. This is their second one at the coveted venue. They also delivered a performance on Permission To Dance on the premises of the world organization. While all the members stood out with their heartfelt, deep and insightful speeches on how they perceive the youth of today, Jimin's moments have gone viral. He has been trending with as much as 7-8 hashtags since yesterday.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are all set to become parents

Rapper Jeezy's wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins is pregnant with their first baby together. The TV host Mai showed off her baby bump during the season eight premiere of 'The Real' on Monday, reports Complex.com.

Britney Spears returns to Instagram after a brief break

Britney Spears recactivated her Instagram. Her 'little break' from Instagram has officially come to an end. The recently engaged singer reactivated her account on Monday, reports Billboard.com.

Shawn Mendes announces Wonder: The World Tour

Shawn Mendes announced his world tour in support of his latest album 'Wonder'. The pop-star took to social media and made the announcement about 'Wonder: The World Tour' on Monday night. "TOUR Wonder: The World Tour. Announcing later this week!" he wrote on Instagram with a performance video. The 23-year-old singer announced that he was ready to get back onstage by sharing a 52-second video of himself dancing solo underneath the spotlight to his global chart hit 'Summer of Love', which he and Tainy performed at the 2021 MTV VMAs, and 'Teach Me How to Love' from Wonder.

Kate Winslet says actresses are now under less scrutiny for their bodies

Hollywood star Kate Winslet, who won the award for lead actress in a limited series at the 73rd Emmy Award for her role in 'Mare of Easttown', believes actresses are now under less scrutiny for their bodies. She feels that the praise for her role as a junk food-loving detective in 'Mare of Easttown' means a "huge amount" because she was body shamed so much in her career earlier.

