BTS' Jimin, Willie Garson, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and others are a part of our trending Hollywood news today.

ARMY showers love on BTS' Jimin for secret donation

The multi-talented BTS member, Jimin has once again won the hearts of the ARMY as he secretly donated 100 million won (approximately 84,200 USD) to a fundraising campaign, Gosung Rotary Club, who is creating vaccines to eradicate polio. The singer and dancer kept his donation under the wraps as he reportedly ‘went forward with his donation through his father without telling anyone’ in the month of July. Also Read - BTS: After James Corden's comments upset ARMY; fans share a clip of SUGA aka Min Yoongi referring to 'tinted glasses' and it seems like one SAVAGE retort to detractors

Sex and the City actor Willie Garson dies at 57

Actor Willie Garson, who is known for playing Stanford Blatch in "Sex and the City" and Mozzie on "White Collar", passed away aged 57. A family member of Garson's family confirmed his death. A cause of death has not been disclosed, reports variety.com.

Rapper Baby Keem adds new tracks to his released The Melodic Blue album

Rapper Baby Keem has decided to update his newly released album 'The Melodic Blue'. Keem added the previously released tracks 'Hooligan' and 'No Sense' to his debut studio album, reports Complex.com.

Jason Momoa starrer Dune to release in India on Oct 22



he Jason Momoa and Zendaya-starrer 'Dune' is all set to hit the big screen in India on October 22. Warner Bros Pictures is set to release the film in English and Hindi. The film also stars Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, , , Stellan Skarsgard, , Stephen McKinley, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

T.I. unveils new song after sexual assault case dismissed

T.I. has unveiled a new song after his sexual assault case was dismissed. The new track 'F--- Em' comes after news broke that neither the rapper nor his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, will face charges, reports Billboard.com. The case stemmed from a 2005 incident involving a woman who alleged that the couple drugged and sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles.

