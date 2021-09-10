The day is about to end but not without your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. Among the newsmakers today, we have BTS, , Jennifer Aniston, and more. So without any further delay, here's a look at the top stories from Hollywood. Also Read - OMG! BTS boys to appear on James Corden’s The Late Late Show soon? Here’s what we know

BTS’ Indian fans confess their love for RM in the most adorable way

BTS leader RM is known for being emotional, honest and very entertaining when he is interacting with fans. So when he got chatty with fans on social media platform Weverse earlier this week, we know there would be moments that will truly make our hearts go awww. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope and Suga recreated their childhood pictures and made ARMYs hearts melt

BTS' Indian fans confess their love for RM in the most adorable way

Jonas Brothers' new single 'Who's In Your Head' to release on Sep 17

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to release their new single 'Who's In Your Head'. The brothers, who are currently on their 'Remember This Tour', premiered the new song while performing at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado. The group posted a video on TikTok featuring concert footage of them performing the unreleased track at Red Rocks, along with some information in the caption to hold their fans over. The trio wrote, "Right now you're listening to our new song...we just performed it for the first time at Red Rocks on the Remember This tour. The song is called 'Who's in Your Head' and it drops on September 17th!," according to Billboard.com.

Rihanna drops lawsuit against father for misusing her name

Rihanna has dropped a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty, who previously was alleged to have been misusing her name for his own benefit. Court documents viewed by Complex show that Rihanna, alongside her company Roraj Trade LLC and Combermere Entertainment Properties, filed a stipulation of dismissal of the entire lawsuit on September 7. The suit had named Fenty Entertainment LLC, a California-based company, as well as Ronald Fenty and Moses Joktan Perkins.

Jennifer Aniston launches vegan hair care line

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has launched her new vegan beauty business after teasing the line earlier this month. The former 'Friends' star previously shared a photo of her luscious locks from behind, captioning it "something's coming", the "excited" businesswoman shared the first item from the line, named 'Lolavie', which will be available for purchase, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kanye West's 'Donda' debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Kanye West's 'Donda' has become his 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. The massive 27-track effort topped the chart with the biggest sales week of any album this year, earning 309,000 equivalent album units for the week ending September 2, according to Billboard.

(With inputs from IANS)