ARMY cannot stop raving over Kim Taehyung's visuals from BTS X Coldplay's My Universe MV

Bangtan Boys are ruling social media and the hearts of ARMY again. And this time it's for My Universe MV that Coldplay dropped a couple of hours ago. Yes, the official music video is getting showered with love from all corners of the world, but it's the reactions of BTS ARMY for the septets' visuals that are trending globally on Twitter. BTS ARMY is going gaga over Kim Taehyung aka V's visuals from the My Universe MV. They cannot stop seeing the video clip featuring Taehyung in the song. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Fans support Britney Spears, Ankita Lokhande's BTS video with Shaheer Sheikh, Disney's Encanto trailer is magical and more

Blackpink's Rose dating GOT7's Mark Tuan?

Blackpink's Rose is now in Paris for the Fashion Week along with Jisoo. The two girls from the superhit K-Pop group Blackpink posed in front of the Eiffel Tower and Jisoo shared a picture of the two. This led to speculations if Rose is dating GOT7's Mark Tuan. Well, link-up rumours between the two have started from 2018. The singer from the boy band GOT7 was also in Paris for the Fashion Week.

Katy Perry says motherhood was her first experience of 'unconditional love'

Singer Katy Perry, who welcomed her daughter Daisy with fiancee last year, says parenthood has given her a new perspective on life. Perry told Variety: "I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole 'nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child - like my life and my art always feels playful - so it's amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s.

Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian

Britney Spears's father Jamie Spear was removed as her guardian on Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge. This has finally ended a long legal battle by the pop star. Britney's father Jamie was suspended with immediate effect and replaced with a temporary conservator in the best interests of the singer, said Judge Brenda Penny.

Limp Bizkit releases lyric video of Dad Vibes first in 7 years

Rap rock band Limp Bizkit has released their first new song in seven years titled 'Dad Vibes'. The band made the announcement on its Instagram page along with the song's lyric video. In the bouncy rap-rock anthem about fierce fathers that was released via a lyric video, singer Fred Durst sports his new signature hipster carpool daddy look, reports Billboard.com.