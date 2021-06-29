Trending Hollywood news today: Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto announces pregnancy, Fans trend #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter and more

As we are moving in the second-half of the day, we share with you the glimpses of biggest Hollywood news of the day. While actress announced her pregnancy with fiance Cory Tran, fans took to Twitter to trend #JusticeForJohnnyDepp as the shared their anger against the inclusion of in Aquaman 2. So, let's meet the Hollywood newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Intruder enters into Johnny Depp's house, treats himself to a shower and drink

Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto announces pregnancy

Popular actress Freida Pinto, who garnered recognition for her portrayal in the Oscar award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, has announced her pregnancy with fiance Cory Tran. Flaunting her baby bump with partner, Freida wrote, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!"

Fans trend #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Johnny Depp's fans have shown their anger on Twitter for the inclusion of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. While Depp lost quite a few projects amid ex-couple's ongoing court case, his fans are disappointed that while the Pirates of Carribean got removed from films, Amber continues to get work.

Special message of John Cena for Fast And Furious 9 fans

As Fast and Furious took a great start at the USA box office, John Cena shared a special message with fans as he said, “It delivers. It’s simple. It delivers. And everybody’s been patient, and we’re at such a good point where we feel that people can responsibly and safely go back to the cinema and enjoy it. And you want that first experience to give you everything you miss about the movies. F9 delivers. Flat out, straight up, it delivers.”

Shawn Mendes reveals raising voice at Camila Cabello during a fight

In a recent interview Shawn revealed about his raising voice at Camila as he asserted, “I raised my voice at her, and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive. I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her.” It was then that Shawn “felt her shrink” and he felt himself grow. “And I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad.”

Cardi B talks about sibling bond with sister Hennessy Carolina

Cardi B, who recently announced her second pregnancy with partner Offset, spoke about sibling bond with Hennessy Carolina, as she said, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."