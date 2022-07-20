From Dhanush speaking about his experience of working with Hollywood directors Russo Brothers in The Gray Man to BTS' V's awkward yet funny moment going viral on social media; many international films and celebs made it to the headlines today. If you missed an important update about your favourite international star or his/her movie, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the Hollywood industry today. Below is the list of trending Hollywood news… Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and more TV actresses who love to flaunt their perfectly toned midriff [View Pics]

The Gray Man star Dhanush OPENS UP on working with Russo Brothers; 'I had to deliver so that they come for more talent in India'

has made his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man which is directed by Russo Brothers. The movie was released last week in limited theatres, and on 22nd July 2022, it will premiere on Netflix. Recently, Dhanush opened up about working with Russo Brothers.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/the-gray-man-star-dhanush-opens-up-on-working-with-russo-brothers-i-had-to-deliver-so-that-they-come-for-more-talent-in-india-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2132570/

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's awkward yet funny moment with an official from Busan World Expo 2030 goes viral on Twitter

BTS members came together at the press conference of the Busan World Expo 2030. A video of V aka Kim Taehyung's awkward yet funny moment has gone viral on social media, and ARMY is loving it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-v-aka-kim-taehyungs-video-with-an-official-from-busan-world-expo-is-going-viral-on-army-twitter-and-how-entertainment-news-2132825/

The Idol: Blackpink star Jennie Kim spotted with cornrows; under fire for cultural appropriation after bandmate Lisa was called out for the same issue

Blackpink star Jennie Kim’s fans were super excited to know that she will be seen in the American TV series The Idol. But now, she is being attacked on social media as she is spotted with cornrows, and netizens her calling her out for cultural appropriation.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/the-idol-blackpink-star-jennie-kim-spotted-with-cornrows-under-fire-for-cultural-appropriation-after-bandmate-lisa-was-called-out-for-the-same-issue-entertainment-news-2132459/

BTS: Kim Taehyung, Suga, Jungkook and other Bangtan Boys' unique heart gesture at Busan World Expo 2030 wins ARMY all over again [Watch]

BTS members coming together at Busan World Expo 2030 was one of the best moments for ARMY in recent times. Kim Taehyung, Suga, Jungkook, and other K-pop band members’ unique heart gesture at the expo grabbed everyone’s attention, and ARMY is going gaga over it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-kim-taehyung-suga-jungkook-and-other-bangtan-boys-unique-heart-gesture-at-busan-world-expo-2030-wins-army-all-over-again-watch-entertainment-news-kpop-news-updates-2132593/

makes a BIG revelation about other actresses auditioning for The Myth

Mallika Sherawat made her international debut alongside in The Myth. The actress recently in an interview with Mashable India revealed that she had got the role after giving an audition. The actress also stated, “I am very proud to say that he auditioned every actress in Bollywood. So all these actresses jo chui mui bann ke kehti hain ‘hum toh kabhi audition nahi karti' woh sab jhooth bol rahi hain. I have seen their auditions. Jackie showed me their audition tapes. They loved me. They loved my fitness because I do a lot of yoga. I have a flexible body."